Former LVCVA president, who helped create 'What Happens in Vegas' campaign, dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who helped create the iconic Las Vegas ad campaign, “What Happens Here, Stays Here” has passed away after a 16-year battle with cancer.

Rossi Ralenkotter marketed and promoted Las Vegas throughout his 45-year career at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. He also served as president and CEO when Las Vegas reached a record 42.9 million visitors in 2016.

He was part of the original group of community leaders that helped convince the National Finals Rodeo to move to Las Vegas in 1985, and persuaded the International CES trade show and other major conventions to hold their events in Las Vegas.

“Rossi Ralenkotter is a giant of the meetings and conventions world,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair of the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces International CES. “Under his leadership as president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Rossi transformed Las Vegas as the world’s leading travel and convention destination. He raised the convention industry and made Las Vegas the global focal point for both entertainment and exhibitions. He not only catalyzed Las Vegas and CES success, he made the world better.”

Ralenkotter repeatedly said the success of Las Vegas was its ability to continuously reinvent itself to stay ahead of the competition, and it was the only city that evolved to host people.

“He was a Las Vegas original and contributed greatly to the growth of the meeting and convention business – and had the vision to expand the convention center -- at a time when people thought it would never work in Las Vegas,” said Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. “I am honored to have known him and am grateful for his service to our community.”

Ralenkotter was also an influential figure in the travel and tourism industry, advocating for policies that supported tourism and establishing a brand presence in international markets for Las Vegas.

“His warmth and kindness made him a trusted partner not just to his colleagues in Las Vegas, but to travel professionals from coast to coast," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. "The entire travel industry mourns his loss and is better off for every day we had together.”

Ralenkotter also had a notable impact on the Southern Nevada community. He established the Las Vegas Bowl and was an instrumental figure in getting the Las Vegas ball parks built for both the Las Vegas Stars and Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate(s) of the Pacific Coast League.

“In my four-plus decades in pro baseball and a lifetime of loving baseball, I have never met anyone who cared more about our game," said Don Logan, President and COO of the Las Vegas Aviators. "Rossi loved the (Cincinnati) Reds and loved baseball. He was always supportive of the game and worked hard to bring it to Las Vegas -- from the Stars, to the 51s and the current evolution with the Aviators. Baseball was always special to him.

“Rossi also had the same passion for Las Vegas. He understood this town better than anyone. He started researching the Las Vegas consumers and knew what they wanted. It helped the properties market to their customers. No one has had as profound impact on Las Vegas -- and at various levels – as him.”

Rossi Ralenkotter was 78. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo, five children and 10 grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Viator Catholic Church and Palm Mortuary at a future date.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo “Paul and I are heartbroken by the loss of Rossi, a true Nevadan whose love of Las Vegas helped propel the city to the travel and tourism capital it is today," said Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto. "Rossi was a friend of my father’s and it’s no exaggeration to say that their vision of Southern Nevada as a convention, hospitality, and sports destination truly put us on the map. My thoughts are with Rossi’s family, friends, and loved one.”

“Rossi Ralenkotter helped shape Las Vegas into a premier global destination. His 45-year tenure at the LVCVA, including nearly 15 years as CEO, transformed the city’s tourism landscape through groundbreaking marketing and iconic events. We are deeply grateful for his commitment to our city, and we are honored to carry his vision forward," said current LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

“No one worked harder than Rossi Ralenkotter to make us what we’ve become – the industry leader in tourism and the entertainment and sports capital of the world. Las Vegas thrived under the wise leadership of Rossi. We are indebted to him for ‘putting heads in beds’ and allowing us to reach the heights we have achieved. Thank you to Rossi and his wife Mary Jo who both made numerous sacrifices throughout his career. We have lost a dear friend and colleague, said former Las Vegas Mayors Carolyn and Oscar Goodman in a joint statement.

