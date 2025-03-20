Former Las Vegas Metro police officer sentenced to probation for child abuse and domestic violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Metro Police officer Joseph Ortega has been sentenced to probation after being accused of child abuse and domestic violence.

Ortega was found guilty of destroying property, pointing a gun at his children and engaging in excessive physical discipline.

The incidents, which occurred in March 2023, came to light in October 2023 during an unrelated investigation. The mother of Ortega's two children reported to police that he had been violent, smashing objects inside their home, and later terrifying the children by pointing a gun at them through a window.

Ortega's defense attorney, Frank Kocka, argued that Ortega was suffering from a psychological breakdown at the time of the incident. Ortega posted multiple videos on Facebook in the months following his trial, claiming that many of the allegations against him were false.

“Focusing on the district attorney and detectives and others as if somehow you, Mr. Ortega, are part of some great conspiracy in the city of Las Vegas to out you into prison, nothing could be further from the truth," Judge Kathleen Delaney said.

After a jury found Ortega guilty, he faced the possibility of more than a decade in prison. However, Judge Delaney decided to sentence him to probation, placing several strict conditions on his release.

Ortega will be required to undergo mental health counseling, anger management therapy and parenting courses as part of his probation. In addition to these requirements, he must refrain from alcohol and marijuana use and must maintain full-time employment.

Ortega will also be subject to searches of his electronic devices to ensure compliance with the terms of his probation.

As part of the sentence, Ortega is barred from contacting his children, except as permitted by family court. Should he violate any of the terms of his probation, he could still face time behind bars.

“As of today, what has been going on until this point ends, and if it does not end, then you have made the choice to put yourself in prison,” Judge Delandy said during the sentencing.

