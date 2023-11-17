Watch Now
Las Vegas police officer arrested for child abuse, domestic assault with deadly weapon

Photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of Joseph Ortega, an LVMPD officer that was arrested.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 21:25:22-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Thursday for child abuse and domestic violence.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joseph Ortega in a social media post.

According to police, Ortega was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of child abuse/neglect and two counts of domestic assault with use of a deadly weapon.

Ortega has been employed with the department since 2017 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division of the Northwest Area Command.

Metro officials say he would be placed on suspension of police powers without pay.

