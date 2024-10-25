Watch Now
Former Gov. Sisolak marches to the polls with the community to cast his early vote

The streets of Chinatown flooded with Nevada voters.
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Governor Steve Sisolak, community leaders and students marched to the polls and voted early ahead of the 2024 election on Friday in Chinatown.

The former governor and former First Lady of Nevada, Kathy Sisolak, joined Assemblywoman Erica Mosca and a dozen of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander leaders to encourage others to cast their ballots early for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz and Democrats down the ballot.

During the group’s rallying walk on Spring Mountain Road, Governor Sisolak highlighted Vice President Harris’ 'New Way Forward' that plans to lower the cost of renting and owning a home, cut costs for middle-class families and ensure everyone has an opportunity to not just get by, but get ahead.

