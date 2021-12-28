Former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams, 92, has died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has announced the death of former Commissioner Myrna Williams.
Williams served on the Clark County Board of Commissioners for 12 years from 1994 to 2006 and represented east Las Vegas.
In the statement posted to the county's Twitter page, they say Williams was the sister of entertainer Mel Torme.
She was 92 years old.
#ClarkCounty is sad to hear of the passing of former Commissioner Myrna Williams. She was 92 and served 12 years on the Board from 1994 to 2006 representing east Las #Vegas. Cmsr. Williams was the sister of entertainer Mel Torme. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2wsZIys7kP— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 28, 2021