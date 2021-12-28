Watch
Former Clark County Commissioner Myrna Williams, 92, has died

Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 28, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has announced the death of former Commissioner Myrna Williams.

Williams served on the Clark County Board of Commissioners for 12 years from 1994 to 2006 and represented east Las Vegas.

In the statement posted to the county's Twitter page, they say Williams was the sister of entertainer Mel Torme.

She was 92 years old.

