Former CCSD employee arrested for theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County School District employee has been arrested and is facing theft charges.

According to district police, 31-year-old Cortland Hill has been employed as a banker in the district since September 2022.

Police said the arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Advanced Technologies Academy in December 2022.

The district said Hill resigned in lieu of probationary discharge and will no longer be employable by CCSD.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hill has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

A status check has been scheduled for August 29.