Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Former CCSD employee arrested for theft

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Jail
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 19:02:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County School District employee has been arrested and is facing theft charges.

According to district police, 31-year-old Cortland Hill has been employed as a banker in the district since September 2022.

Police said the arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Advanced Technologies Academy in December 2022.

The district said Hill resigned in lieu of probationary discharge and will no longer be employable by CCSD.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hill has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

A status check has been scheduled for August 29.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH