Former CCSD employee arrested for lewdness with a child

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Clark County School District teacher has been arrested and charged with several counts due to "acts involving a minor", according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Investigators said they were investigating a report of a minor who had possibly been sexually assaulted. Police said they identified the suspect as 57-year-old Darryl Lancaster.

Police said he recently retired and during the 2022-2023 school year, he worked as an eighth grade teacher at Jo MacKey Academy in North Las Vegas.

According to police, the location of where the incidents happened is still being investigated.

Lancaster is facing charges for eight counts of lewdness with a minor under 14 years old, two counts of luring a minor, and one count of producing child pornography.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Lancaster or has information about this crime is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.