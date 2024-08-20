For the first time in 25 years, hospitality workers at Venetian and Palazzo will have a union contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 4,000 hospitality workers at the Venetian and Palazzo resorts in Las Vegas could soon have their first-ever union contract.

Culinary Union Local 226 negotiated the tentative agreement on behalf of the resort workers.

"Congratulations to Venetian/Palazzo workers on winning their first ever union contract!" the union stated when it first announced the tentative agreement at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Next, the workers will have to vote to ratify the contract, the Culinary Union says. That vote is expected to be scheduled soon.

This vote marks the first time in 25 years of operation that hospitality workers at Venetian and Palazzo will operate under a union contract.

As the Venetian marks 25 years in operation, the resort has announced a host of renovations and improvements, including a massive overhaul of its convention center. We expect to get a first look at the results of that project on Thursday afternoon.