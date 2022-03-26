Watch
Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, dead at 50-years-old

(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:45 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 01:46:25-04

(KTNV) — Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the U.S rock band Foo Fighters, has died on Friday according to a statement released by the Foo Fighters.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the band said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time."

On Friday, the band was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, for the Festival Estereo Picnic followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday, according to its website.

The band also announced Thursday that it would take the stage at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

