CLARK COUNTY, NV (KTNV) — Channel 13 is following up to see how Clark County grant dollars are being put to work to improve safety, as well as the look and feel of Chinatown and Koreatown.

I told you back in July that 26 businesses and plazas were awarded grants through the Inspiring Spring Mountain: Corridor Improvement Grant program. It's part of a larger investment the county is making in the cultural corridor.

WATCH | SEE HOW COUNTY GRANT DOLLARS ARE BEING PUT TO USE IN CHINATOWN, KOREATOWN

Follow up: How is county grant money being put to use in Spring Mountain Corridor?

Recently, I went back to the area to see how those dollars are being used.

I followed up with Michael Li, the owner of Palette Tea Lounge. According to county documents, he received a grant of $65,750.

Li said the money was used to retrofit lighting in the parking lot after several car break-ins last year, to help deter crime.

He also says money was used on landscaping, and commissioning a giant mural on the exterior of the building.

I was there as the local artist, who goes by Bmeezy, was working on it. The project is expected to finish by Monday, Nov. 23.

The mural is already catching eyes from customers and passersby.

"Oh, I've been hearing so much feedback from so many, so many of Michael's customers was coming through, people stopping by, like just blowing their horns and stuff like that. So yeah, I've been getting a lot of great feedback from it," he said. "I think it's good for the community."

Bmeezy's work can be found on Instagram by searching @bmeezyoriginals.

"We have a lot of customers, they drive by and then they stop by actually talk to the artist, complimenting how beautiful the art is. Our main goal is to bring the Asian culture to Chinatown, and make this place to become a destination," said Li. "Hopefully this will help bring in some more business. Our goal is to not only provide great food, great service, but also a great experience when tourists visiting Las Vegas, something to remember."

The grant program does require a partial match from the businesses. In the case of Palette Tea Lounge, the total project scope was $82,187. The business put up about 20%, or $16,437, while the county footed the majority of the expense.

Li said the county's investment is making upgrades possible that business owners couldn't afford all on their own.

"To be honest, like without this, the county support, we won't be able to do any of this, because given this year's volatility of the economy, we are experiencing a lot more less tourists visiting town. The budget is tight, but we are super grateful that we were able to participate in this program and help the county work together to make Chinatown even better," Li said.