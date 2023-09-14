Foley Entertainment Group buys stake in California boutique hotel

FORESTVILLE (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is continuing to expand his empire. In May, Foley Family Wines bought a historic distillery in Minden, Nevada. On Tuesday, Foley Entertainment Group announced they have bought the majority stake in the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California. That's about 90 minutes from the San Francisco and 30 minutes from beaches on the Sonoma Coast.

The group is set to assume operations of the inn immediately. However, Catherine and Joe Bartolomei, siblings and fifth-generation farmers who have owned the inn since 2001, will retain partial ownership of the property.

"We are excited for this incredible new synergy between two well-rooted Sonoma County families, joined by a common vision to enhance an award-winning brand synonymous with luxury and authenticity - a testament to Joe and Catherine's dedication over the past two decades," Bill Foley said. "Their local heritage as fifth generation Forestville residents deeply resonates with us. This is more than a business venture. It's a family partnership founded on shared values and a celebration of the exciting future that lies ahead."

"Over the last 20 years, Catherine and I have grown Farmhouse Inn into one of America's most iconic boutique luxury hotels but have always dreamt of doing so much more," Joe Bartolomei said. "We have long searched for the ideal partners who share our vision and we are thrilled that we have found that in the Foley family who, like us, have a deep love and commitment to this region. We look forward to doing amazing things together."

Day-to-day operations will be led by Warren Nocon, the executive vice president of the company's hotel division. He currently oversees operations of Hotel Californian, Hotel Les Mars, and the Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, Oregon.