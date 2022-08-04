Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another flood watch has been issued for the Las Vegas valley by the National Weather Service through Friday evening.

Clark County and Las Vegas are now included in a Flood Watch due to the potential for locally heavy rain today, tonight, and tomorrow. The Flood Watch runs through Friday evening! pic.twitter.com/CairM5jrnh — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) August 4, 2022

Southern Nevadans should remain on alert for the renewed threat of flooding rains, lightning and severe winds, according to the NWS. The probability of showers is highest after 6 p.m.

While the cloud coverage has kept temperatures in the low 80s and 90s, 13 Action News meteorologists say those same clouds will keep getting denser as the storm approaches.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s and 90s throughout Friday and will begin to climb back into the low 100s during the weekend.

Isolated mountain storms have been seen in the southwest part of the valley, bringing light showers and some rumbles of thunder.

The Las Vegas Valley has been slammed with severe thunderstorms in recent weeks, causing numerous power outages, flooding, and significant structural damage. Officials continue to recommend that drivers “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and avoid attempting to drive or walk through standing water.

