13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, August 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Passing showers and thundershowers are possible this morning and likely this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is possible, in addition to dangerous lightning. Las Vegas is mostly cloudy and muggy as we start in the upper 80s in Las Vegas with highs around 100° later today. Southwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph today, except for areas near storms that could see 50 mph gusts. An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight as lows drop to 80°. Friday's heat and humidity deliver more storms. The chance is about 20% in the morning and increases to 40% in the afternoon in Las Vegas. Higher humidity should keep highs in the upper 90s. Weekend highs should reach 100° Saturday and 102° Sunday as lingering humidity maintains a small 20% storm chance. Neither day will be a washout, but keep your eye on the sky if you're at the pool. Scattered thundershower chances reach 30% to 40% next week, keeping highs in the upper 90s.