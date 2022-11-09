Flood advisory issued by NWS Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flood advisory is in effect Tuesday until 9 p.m. for parts of Nye, Clark, San Bernardino, and Inyo counties.
According to NWS Las Vegas, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Flood Advisory
Portions of Nye, Clark, San Bernardino and Inyo counties.
until 9:00 pm PST
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown. #CAwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/1MhyMyxePC
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 9, 2022