Flood advisory issued by NWS Las Vegas

Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flood advisory is in effect Tuesday until 9 p.m. for parts of Nye, Clark, San Bernardino, and Inyo counties.

According to NWS Las Vegas, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

