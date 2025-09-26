Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flight delays at Harry Reid International due to thunderstorms

Harry Reid International Airport
Harry Reid International Airport
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travelers should expect some flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport as severe weather moves through the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground stop is in effect until 4:15 p.m. due to thunderstorms. Departure delays are averaging an hour and could increase.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings this afternoon — the latest for for central Clark County until 4:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect around Laughlin until 4:15 p.m. and central Clark County until 6:30 p.m.

A Flood Advisory is also in effect for Clark County until 6:30 p.m.

Channel 13 will keep adding updates.

