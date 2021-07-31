Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Clark County through 4:15 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Clark County through 4:15 p.m., specifically the area of Hayford Peak, north of Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES:

The local office of the National Weather Service says flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

The agency warns drivers in the area not to try to drive through floodwater.

For current conditions in the Las Vegas valley click here.

Send weather videos or photographs to desk@ktnv.com and we may use them online and on air.

Area near the warning:



