Monsoon moisture returns to the Las Vegas valley

Posted at 12:40 AM, Jul 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture returns to the Las Vegas area as we close out the week with scattered storms bringing the threat for flash flooding across the region both Friday and Saturday.

Storm chances increase after sunset Thursday, with scattered storms possible overnight into early Friday, before chances settle in near 40%-50% Friday and Saturday.

Pockets of heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flash flooding with a Flash Flood Watch in place for the entire region starting Friday afternoon through late Saturday.

The thunderstorms that develop could also produce damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning. Highs will drop about 10º below average to the mid-90s in response to the increase in moisture with partly to mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

This round of rain wraps up after Sunday with storm chances dropping out of the forecast early next week.

A pattern flip brings the return of sunny skies and seasonal heat next week with highs climbing between 105º and 108º Monday through Friday.

Take any interesting weather videos? We want to see! Send videos or photographs to desk@ktnv.com and let us know where and when they were taken, plus who to credit, and we may use them online and on air.

