Watch
Local News

Actions

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Clark County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lupiani, Joyce
<p>PHOTO BY YASMEEN HASSAN</p>
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Vegas valley
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 13:37:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for west-central Clark County in Southern Nevada.

The warning will be in effect until 1:30 p.m.

FULL WARNING HERE

At 10:20 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Red Rock Canyon and southwest Las Vegas area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH