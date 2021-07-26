Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for west-central Clark County in Southern Nevada.
Here's a look at the #storm cell. Flash #Flood Warning is the red area. Stay weather aware and safe! @KTNV #nvwx #lasvegasweather pic.twitter.com/Qmtyj6b3zo— Bree Guy (@breeguywx) July 26, 2021
The warning will be in effect until 1:30 p.m.
At 10:20 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Red Rock Canyon and southwest Las Vegas area.
⚠️ FLASH FLOOD WARNING | 10:20am PDT⚠️— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 26, 2021
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for West Central Clark County, including Summerlin, until 1:30pm PDT.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Do not drive through floodwaters.#TurnAroundDontDrown #nvwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/5wA00xHiSD