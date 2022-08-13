Watch Now
Local News

Flash Flood Warning continues into the weekend for Clark County

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms bring rain, flooding to Las Vegas valley
RAYMOND BAUMBACH
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 17:55:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flash Flood Warnings continue into Saturday night for parts of southwestern Clark County, according to the National Weather Services.

The warning has been extended through 1 a.m. Sunday for much of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and portions of California

At 2:32 p.m., NWS says doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms will be producing heavy rain, up to 1 or 2 inches, across affected areas. Flash-flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

13 Action News Meteorologists recommend watching for the 20% chance of storms in the Las Vegas valley and storm chances of 70% in the Spring Mountains. The aforementioned heavy rainfall could bring the potential for flash flooding in some regions.

Temperatures this weekend will land in the mid to upper 90s with overnight and early morning temperatures in the 80s. We'll continue to see muggy conditions with dewpoints in the 60s.

Storm chances range from 10-20% in Las Vegas through the rest of the week.

