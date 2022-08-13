13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, August 13, 2022

LAS VEAS (KTNV) — The monsoon moisture continues throughout parts of the valley, with the potential for thunderstorms through the weekend. A Flood Watch has been extended through 1 a.m. Sunday for much of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and portions of California

Watch for 20% storm chances in the Las Vegas valley and 70% storm chances in the Spring Mountains. Heavy rainfall could bring the potential for flash flooding in some regions.

Temperatures this weekend will land in the mid to upper 90s with overnight and early morning temperatures in the 80s. We'll continue to see muggy conditions with dewpoints in the 60s.

Storm chances range 10-20% in Las Vegas through the rest of the week.