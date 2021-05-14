Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Today, by executive order, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds.

The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags from sunrise until sunset on May 15.

The President of the United States proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“We are indebted to the brave men and women who serve as law enforcement officers and put their lives on the line every day to keep the peace, enforce our laws, and provide help in times of emergency and crisis”, said Gov. Sisolak. “The State of Nevada honors all of the law enforcement officers and remembers those who have been killed in the line of duty in our great State and throughout the United States.”