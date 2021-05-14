Watch
Local News

Actions

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

items.[0].image.alt
Spencer Platt
<p>NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A flag flies half-staff at Engine Company 205 / Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights who lost eight men, including six who died together in their firetruck under the rubble in the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2015 in New York City. Throughout the nation people are holding somber gatherings and memorial events to reflect on the 14-year anniversary of September 11, 2001 that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>
College decides to remove American flag from its campus
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 18:57:22-04

Today, by executive order, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds.

The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags from sunrise until sunset on May 15.

The President of the United States proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“We are indebted to the brave men and women who serve as law enforcement officers and put their lives on the line every day to keep the peace, enforce our laws, and provide help in times of emergency and crisis”, said Gov. Sisolak. “The State of Nevada honors all of the law enforcement officers and remembers those who have been killed in the line of duty in our great State and throughout the United States.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH