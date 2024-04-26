Five teenagers stabbed after fight near Tropicana, Jones

10 p.m. - Las Vegas police said all parties involved in the incident are now in custody.

9 p.m. - At least five teenagers have been injured after an argument escalated and turned violent on Thursday night.

According to Las Vegas police, this happened at 6:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of W. Tropicana, near Jones Boulevard.

WATCH: Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt shares more about the scene at Tropicana, Jones

At least five people injured after stabbing near Tropicana, Jones

Investigators said several people got into an altercation, which turned physical. Police said it's unknown how many people were involved in the incident.

Five people were stabbed, according to Las Vegas police. Two people had minor injuries while two others had critical injuries. It's unknown what condition the fifth person is in. Police said no injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators said the victims are between 15 to 17 years old.

CHANNEL 13 ON THE SCENE