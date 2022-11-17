Nevada Highway Patrol says five died after crash on US-95

(KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation following a fatal crash on US-95.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver-colored Ram pick-up truck was traveling south on US95 in the southbound left travel lane.

On Nov. 12, 2022, around 5:50 a.m., a white Ram pick-up truck was heading north on US-95 in the northbound travel lane toward the silver Ram.

The driver of the white Ram crossed over the centerline into the southbound travel lane, directly into the path of the silver-colored Ram, for unknown reasons.

To avoid a collision, the driver of the silver Ram veered right into the right lane.

The front of the white Ram collided with the front of the silver Ram, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and crash

Later, the white Ram pickup truck caught fire.

All five occupants of the white Ram pickup truck—Mariella Hardin, 53, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Genelle Guillmo Ramerine, 38; and two female young girls—died as a result of their wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

The five people inside the silver Ram pickup were taken away from the site for medical care, with varying degrees of injuries.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is looking into the collision (M.I.R.T.). Please call Sergeant Mitch Payne at the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111 if you witnessed the crash or have any information on the collision.