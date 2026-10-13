LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of triple-digit temperatures, Southern Nevada is finally getting a taste of fall.

A noticeable cooldown has settled into the Las Vegas valley, and just a short drive away on Mount Charleston, the first snow flurries of the season are already making an appearance.

WATCH: First snow flurries of the season on Mount Charleston

First Snow Flurries of the Season Fall on Mount Charleston as Cooler Weather Reaches Las Vegas Valley

Visitors at Lee Canyon welcomed the dramatic shift in weather, saying Southern Nevada's unique landscape offers a stark contrast between valley and mountain conditions.

"When you see all the videos of Vegas and especially seeing the flash floods, they're quite shocking. And then the next day it could be 90 degrees and then up here it's 40 degrees," said visitor Valerie Watson. "It's quite shocking actually that you can do that in a matter of just a couple of hours."

Snow flurries were captured on video and shared across social media from Mount Charleston, giving residents an early glimpse of the winter season ahead. While the flakes didn't accumulate on the ground, they were enough to generate excitement among visitors and mountain officials.

"It gives us a lot of hope for this season," said Brooklyn Cruz, project manager at Lee Canyon. "Seeing it this early was fantastic. It's like waking up on Christmas morning."

Lee Canyon officials said they're anticipating an El Niño weather pattern this year, which could bring above-average snowfall to the area.

The resort averages about 129 inches of snow each winter. During its last El Niño season, officials said Lee Canyon received 215 inches of snow.

"We're hoping to top that 215 number," Cruz said.

Crews are also preparing for the upcoming ski season. Lee Canyon plans to begin daily winter operations on Nov. 20, weather permitting.

Before then, work continues on the resort's new Wild West Bowl chairlift. Officials said the project will open access to five new ski runs and approximately 40 additional acres of skiable terrain.

For winter enthusiasts, the combination of cooler temperatures and the possibility of more snow is creating anticipation for the months ahead.

"Oh, we've been ready for this, so it's gonna be great," visitor Daniel Valenciana said.

With fall weather arriving in the valley and the first snowflakes already appearing in the mountains, winter lovers across Southern Nevada have plenty to look forward to.