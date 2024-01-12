First major chairlift project in more than a decade is now open at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first major chairlift project at Lee Canyon in over a decade is now open.

On Friday, resort officials announced the Ponderosa quad chairlift is now open and being used by skiers and snowboarders. The Ponderosa chairlift is on the southeast side of the mountain and provides access to runs, including Bonanza Ridge, Foxtail Alley, and Limber Pine Lane.

Lee Canyon

"In recent years, Lee Canyon has experienced unprecedented growth of its community, especially season passholders," Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon's general manager, said. "As Las Vegas' backyard outdoor resort, our goal is to continually invest in our guest experience."

According to resort officials the new lift is the first major chairlift project since 2014. That's when the Bluebird quad chair replaced Chair 2.

Lee Canyon

The new lift is part of a $7 million capital improvement project. Other improvements that were part of the project include a new lift-served downhill mountain park and the Ponderosa parking area, which added another 450 parking spots near Rabbit Peak.