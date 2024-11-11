FIRST LOOK: Vision for potential sports arena on north Strip takes shape in new renderings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas locals who've long heard talk about a potential basketball arena on the Resort Corridor are getting their first look at one vision for making the project a reality.

Back in April, we first told you about the plans to turn the 27-acre former Wet 'n' Wild waterpark site near Fontainebleau and Circus Circus into a multi-use destination that could include retail space, luxury resort and real estate offerings, a casino, convention center space and a potential sports arena.

Now, members of our community will get to weigh in on the plans that have now been submitted to the Clark County Commission — including renderings that give us the first real idea of how this project might reshape the area around Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Those renderings show plans for three silver-and-gold structures towering over a circular arena wrapped with panoramic LED signage. A massive, curved LED canopy connects the two primary hotel towers closest to the proposed arena.



Steelman Partners Documents submitted to the Clark County Planning Commission are giving us a first look at renderings of a proposed resort and arena project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

In documents submitted to the Clark County Planning Commission, developers are seeking permissions for projects encompassing nearly 10 million square feet of new construction, including:



Three high-rise towers that would house 2,605 hotel and condo units "with a Sky Casino, Spa, Sky lounge upper levels"

A 6,000-seat theater

An 18,000-seat multipurpose arena

Convention space

space A "Podium" containing casino and gaming facilities, retail and food and beverage spaces, pool and recreational areas, spa and health club facilities, a "Digital Concourse" described as the "entertainment attraction corridor," and basement parking

A parking garage with both basement and above-ground parking

According to planning documents, the tallest of the three towers would be 752 feet. If constructed at that height, that tower would take the 735-foot Fontainebleau's spot as the second-tallest structure on the Resort Corridor.

Plans for the hotel tower also include a Sky Casino, Sky Lobby and a food and beverage venue that would "provide panoramic views of the Las Vegas surroundings," according to Steelman Partners, the architecture firm tasked with designing the project.

"The variety of luxurious retail shops, entertainment, food and beverage venues, as well as a full gaming and casino facility will be tied together via the Digital Concourse," planning documents state.

Members of the public will get a chance to weigh in on this proposal at the upcoming Winchester Town Advisory Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Those bi-weekly meetings are held at the Winchester Community Center on 3130 S. McLeod Drive.

According to the documents we reviewed, All Net Land Development, LLC. owns the project site, and LVXP is taking charge of development. Steelman Partners, known for their work on many resort projects on and off the Strip, is in charge of architectural planning.