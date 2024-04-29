Developers pitch new vision for 27-acre former Wet 'n' Wild site on Las Vegas Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas skyline may soon take a much different shape as a proposal for the city's tallest building hits the desk of Clark County commissioners.

“This is a well-conceived project that has the potential to transform a valuable undeveloped land parcel into a highly productive destination that contributes meaningful long-term value to the community and visitors alike,” said Tick Segerblom, Clark County Commission Chairman.

LVXP will be the development company behind the proposed project. In their announcement, the team pitched a vision for a multi-use, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced center for entertainment, gaming, and sports.

The 27-acre site sits adjacent to Fontainebleau, across from the LVCC, and near Resorts World.

Planners say the site would include the following:



An expansive retail plaza.

State-of-the-art convention space.

A destination casino.

Several ultra-luxury hotels and residences.

A site which could serve as the home for a new NBA franchise.

"For me, this endeavor is more than a project – it’s a promise to uphold the spirit of innovation and enthusiasm that defines our local culture,” said James R. Frasure Jr., CEO of LVXP.

Paul Steelman is CEO of the Steelman Partners, the firm that will design the project's architectural plans. Regarding the project, he commented, in part, “As we begin shaping the next chapter of Las Vegas, I’m thrilled to lead the design for LVXP, a pioneering venture merging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with personalized guest experiences. Collaborating with the LVXP team energizes my creative spirit, as together, we strive to craft a landmark that not only redefines the city’s skyline but also pays homage to its architectural legacy. With every detail, we aim to transcend boundaries and immerse guests in a tailored reality, setting a new standard for hospitality and entertainment in Las Vegas.”