First licensed street vendor open for business in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've recently visited the Smiths near Aliante and the 215, chances are you've come across Robert Margeson.

He's the newest licensed street vendor in the valley.

Margeson received his license from the City of North Las Vegas in October and is now serving hot dogs near the store's entrance.

"It's great, you know, knowing that I am doing things the right way," said Margeson. "You drive around and see street vendors all over the place, so I know people need to make a living, but I'm doing it the right way."

Margeson told Channel 13 that another vendor inspired him to open his own stand.

He spent roughly $7,000 to obtain all the necessary permits and bring his cart up to the health district's standards.

"For North Las Vegas, you obviously have to have your health card, your health inspection on your cart, you have to have a propane inspection, and you have to get zoning, and the cart has to get approved and apply for your license. The process isn't really that difficult, but can be a little lengthy," said Margeson.

The licensing fee in North Las Vegas is $150, plus a $30 processing fee. A state business license is required. Street vendors will also need to obtain a permit from the Southern Nevada Health District. In total, the fees amount to approximately $1,200.

The cost does not include the possible sanitation upgrades the Southern Nevada Health District is requiring for street carts.



North Las Vegas city business license : $150, plus $30 processing fee



State business license: $200 annual fee



SNHD permit: One-time $500 fee, annual $376 fee

According to the City of North Las Vegas, Margeson is the only licensed vendor. North Las Vegas has not issued any citations but is conducting complaint-based site inspections with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and the North Las Vegas Police Department. The city is also providing vendors with information on how to obtain a sidewalk vendor business license in North Las Vegas.

Right now, all four major municipalities in the valley have their own rules for street vendors, with Clark County being the first to approve its ordinance back in April.

While the county has been accepting applications for roughly seven months, only four sidewalk vending licenses have been issued.

We asked the county how many citations it has issued now, but they did not respond. However, back in May, they told us 38 written warnings were issued.

Meantime, the City of Las Vegas and Henderson said it has not distributed any licenses or citations.

"The unlicensed vendors, they are doing what they have to do, I guess. I'm assuming they don't have a health card, you know, they're handling food so it's frustrating to see them out here," said Margeson.

"I don't make enough to pay for all the required licenses," said Vertin Gonsales, a full-time vendor in North Las Vegas.

Channel 13 first introduced you to Gonsales back in July. He told us many vendors are not pursuing a license because it's too expensive.

"I'm barely making it. I still have bills, rent, the fresh produce, and I also have my family," said Gonsales.

Back In July, Make The Road Nevada launched a fundraiser to help struggling vendorspay for all hefty fees.

“We urge the community to support this campaign, as it is an investment in the strength and diversity of our neighborhoods. Together, we can help these vendors overcome bureaucratic hurdles and thrive in their businesses, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Nevada’s street life," said Make The Road Nevada.

In the meantime, Margeson hopes to become a full-time vendor and set up a stand at all four major municipalities in the valley.

"The freedom to work the hours you want to work, take time off when you want to take time off.

