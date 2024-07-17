Make The Road Nevada is helping struggling street vendors get county licenses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Street vendors across unincorporated Clark County who are struggling to pay for their vending licenses could soon be receiving some relief.

On Tuesday, Make The Road Nevada announced it created a fundraiser to help people pay for their street vendor license.

“Empowering our sidewalk vendors is crucial for fostering thriving, diverse communities across Nevada. By supporting these entrepreneurs, we help them achieve their dreams and enrich our local economy and culture. This fundraiser will ensure that sidewalk vendors have the necessary resources and guidance to succeed, promoting fairness and opportunity for all. Make The Road Nevada remains committed to our sidewalk vending community and will continue to advocate for their rights and success."

​“We are so grateful, they are helping us out a lot," said Vertin Gonsales.

Gonsales has been a street vendor in Nevada for six years selling street corn, shaved ice, and other popular Mexican treats.

“We have always been street vendors from my grandparents to my parents," he added.

While he has wanted to get a street vendor license with the county, he said he doesn't make enough money to pay for his bills and save enough to pay for the license.

“I don’t make enough to pay for all the required licenses. I'm barely making it. I still have my bills, rent, the fresh produce, and I also have a family," he said.

All together, street vendors in Clark County would have to pay about $1,200 in fees to get started. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:



State business license ($200 annual fee)

County business license ($150 annually plus a one-time $45 application fee)

Permit from the Southern Nevada Health District (one-time fee of $487 plus an annual fee of $376)

The cost does not include the possible sanitation upgrades the Southern Nevada Health District is requiring for their street carts.

The ordinance has been in effect for roughly three months and the county said that only two applications have been approved.

Two additional applications are still pending, according to the county.

“It reflects the process of what it takes a vendor to obtain a license," said José Rivera, communication associate with Make The Road Nevada.

Rivera is urging the community to help street vendors by making a donation to the fundraiser.

He said the money could help for more than just the county license.

​“We could also help them pay for their carts, we could also help them pay for their equipment," Rivera said.

​Meanwhile, Gonsales said the money will provide some relief.

If you would like to help, you can visit this webpage here..