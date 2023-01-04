First Friday Co-Founder Cindy Funkhouser dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cindy Funkhouser, one of the co-founders of First Friday, passed away recently. Cindy was deeply committed to supporting the arts and was instrumental in creating a space for artists to connect and showcase their work.

According to a Facebook post, Funkhouser came up with the idea for First Friday after a trip to Oregon and played a crucial role in the event's early years.

To honor her dedication to First Friday and the Las Vegas arts community, the January 2023 First Friday event will feature the monthly Cindy Funkhouser Residency spaces. These spaces will provide local artists with free space to exhibit their work and celebrate Cindy's legacy.

The original Facebook post can be seen below.