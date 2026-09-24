First flu-related death of season reported in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first flu-related death of the season was reported Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

According to the district, the individual, who was not identified by name, was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

“On behalf of the Health District, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Although the late-September death comes early in the flu season, which peaks in December and February, health officials said it is too early to use it as a barometer of the severity of the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

The district urges residents to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommend flu vaccinations each year for everyone 6 months and older. The CDC added that adults 65 and older, children younger than 2, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk for severe illness.

During flu season, residents and visitors are advised to do the following:



Wash hands frequently with soap and running water

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable

Stay home when sick and limit contact with others

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissue and throw the tissue away after use

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces

Take antiviral medication as prescribed by a health care provider

CLICK HERE to schedule a season flu and COVID-19 vaccine at a district clinic.