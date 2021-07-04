Watch
Local News

Actions

Fireworks that exploded in Los Angeles purchased in Nevada

items.[0].videoTitle
A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 13:55:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Arturo Ceja III of South Los Angeles faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles.

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday — including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent — in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat.

The explosion was heard blocks away.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH