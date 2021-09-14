Watch
Fires shut Sequoia National Park, could threaten huge trees

AP
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 photo released by the KNP Complex Fire Incident Command, smoke plumes rise from the Paradise Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif. In the southern Sierra Nevada, two fires ignited by lightning are burning in Sequoia National Park. (KNP Complex Fire Incident Command via AP)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 18:57:13-04

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sequoia National Park has been shut down and its namesake gigantic trees are potentially threatened as forest fires burn in steep and dangerous terrain in California's Sierra Nevada.

Two fires were ignited by lightning last week and their combined sizes covered nearly 5 square miles as of Tuesday.

Both fires are projected to advance in the direction of Giant Forest, which is home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias.

A park spokesman says the Giant Forest is not imminently threatened but that there is a potential threat.

The park headquarters is being evacuated and the community of Three Rivers outside the park entrance is under an evacuation warning.

