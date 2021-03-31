Menu

Firefighters train 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip

Crews do exercises on the High Roller
Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:47:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you saw firefighters on the High Roller today on Wednesday, don't be alarmed. They are performing some practice rescues.

Firefighters from the City of Las Vegas and Clark County are taking part in the exercise, which gives crews the unique opportunity to test their skills 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.

The exercise is also for the firefighters to renew their rescue certifications.

