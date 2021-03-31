Firefighters train 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you saw firefighters on the High Roller today on Wednesday, don't be alarmed. They are performing some practice rescues.
Firefighters from the City of Las Vegas and Clark County are taking part in the exercise, which gives crews the unique opportunity to test their skills 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.
The exercise is also for the firefighters to renew their rescue certifications.
Delicate high-angle training. Today, the @ClarkCountyFD and @LasVegasFD practicing rescue scenarios on the @HighRollerVegas. The wheel extends 550 feet above the Las #Vegas Strip. Thanks to the High Roller, @CaesarsEnt and @TheLINQ for their help in these unique exercises. pic.twitter.com/4SFTbZaO3A— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 31, 2021