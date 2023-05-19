Firefighters respond to truck fire outside of Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A truck fire closed down a section of Highway 190, just outside of Death Valley Nation Park, on Wednesday.

According to a news release, firefighters from the National Park Service and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District responded to the fire, outside of the eastern boundary of the park on May 17.

After climbing 3,000 feet out of Death Valley, a semi-truck was pulling two dumpster trailers full of brush trimmings and broke down before catching on fire.

Firefighters say firefighting foam was used to contain the fire in the cab and the first trailer.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.