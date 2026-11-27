CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — More than 60 firefighters responded to battle flames that tore through a home in unincorporated Clark County on Thursday.

The home where the fire broke out was at least four miles from the nearest fire hydrant, which complicated efforts to put out the flames, fire officials noted.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at a residence in the 13000 block of Racel Street, off Kyle Canyon Road between Las Vegas and Mt. Charleston. Crews arrived to encounter a single-story home "with heavy smoke and fire conditions," the Clark County Fire Department stated.

To combat the lack of water supply infrastructure in the area, CCFD says fire crews wet up a "continuous water shuttle operation."

Two firefighters were evaluated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. All occupants of the home made it out safely, and fire officials say three people were displaced.

The response included firefighters from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, North Las Vegas Fire Department, CCFD and Mt. Charleston Fire & Rescue.

Fire investigators are now working to determine what caused the blaze, and the incident is still under investigation, officials said.