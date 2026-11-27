LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fire crews extinguished a blaze believed to have been sparked by an e-bike at an east Las Vegas apartment complex late Thursday night.

The Clark County Fire Department says reports of an apartment "fully engulfed in flames" came in at 11:23 p.m.

The first firefighters arrived at the complex near Desert Inn and Pecos approximately six minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the two-story building, officials said.

Crews were able to get the fired under control by 11:39 p.m., according to CCFD.

"The fire was determined to be accidental," officials stated. "Witness accounts describe an electric bike as the cause of the fire."

No civilians or firefighters were injured, but "several individuals" were displaced from their homes, CCFD stated.

The American Red Cross is said to be helping those who were displaced because of the fire.