Firefighters dies battling Dragon Bravo Fire north of the Grand Canyon

Jon Gambrell/AP
Smoke and a pyrocumulus cloud rises at sunset from the Dragon Bravo fire at the Grand Canyon as seen from Mather Point near Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
ARIZONA (KTNV) — The fire burning through the Grand Canyon for five months now has claimed the life of a first responder.

Officials confirmed that a firefighter who was actively involved in suppression repair suffered a cardiac emergency near the North Rim Entrance Station.

Rapid medical assistance was rendered from a line paramedic; however, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

"The individual who died was a contractor assigned to the Dragon Bravo Fire assisting with hazard tree removal operations. We plan to release more information in the coming hours with more details, including their name," an NPS spokesperson told Channel 13.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 and has ballooned to over 145,000 acres, becoming one of the largest wildfires in Arizona's history.

WATCH some of the coverage of the resources being brought in to fight the fire in its early stages:

More resources brought in to fight fires in northern AZ

