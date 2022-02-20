Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at condo in west Las Vegas complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a condominium complex in the west side of town early Sunday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m. with reports of smoke and flames showing from a second-story condo.

Several crews arrived at the Borgata condominium complex and took an offensive strategy against the flames, according to Clark County, with one division being evacuated for salvage work.

A second alarm was called in at about 3:40 a.m. and a knockdown was declared at 3:46 a.m.

Firefighters reported no one was found inside the apartment or injured but a cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

The county says 57 fire personnel responded to the scene.