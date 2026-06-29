Firefighter taken for evaluation after grass, brush fire off Blue Diamond Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A firefighter was taken to a local hospital after an outside fire over the weekend.

It started Sunday just after 8 p.m. in the area of Arroyo Road and Blue Diamond Road, about 15 minutes west of Exploration Peak Park, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Officials were responding to reports that brush and grass were on fire near the highway, and when they arrived, they found multiple spot fires burning roughly one acre.

The Wildland Fire Service, along with the US Forest Service, responded to the incident to assist with fire attack operations. Additionally, NV Energy responded to the incident to support any needs.

The fire was ultimately contained to 1.5 acres by about 2 a.m. early Monday, according to officials.

There were no civilian injuries as a result of the fire. One firefighter was transported for evaluation.

Fire crews will be patrolling the area periodically for potential hotspots. No residents were displaced or affected as a result of the incident.

The fire is under investigation.

