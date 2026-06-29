Firefighter sent to hospital after structure fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a structure fire in east Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department, along with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, was called to a building in the 900 block of N Nellis Boulevard, just north of Bonanza Road, according to authorities.

After the first engine arrived, the incident commander upgraded the call and requested a second alarm, officials said.

There were no civilian injuries reported as a result of the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

In total, nine engines, three trucks, two rescues, three battalion chiefs, two EMS Captains, one Air Resource Unit, and Fire Investigators responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

