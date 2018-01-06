Firefighter helps 1-October survivors heal one family at a time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Emily Green didn't know why a firefighter from New York would want to meet her.

"At first it was shocking," said Green, who along with her mom Misty, had survived the 1-October shooting. "I had no idea who he was."

Healing has been a long process. "You can still hear the gunshots in your head and the traumatizing things of seeing people running and falling," Green said.

One day Emily’s mom contacts a site that makes t-shirts that pay tribute to the 58 people who lost their lives at the route 91 Harvest Festival. "She ended up calling the place to see if they had any. And they told her to talk to Tommy."

Tommy Maher is going state-to-state, meeting survivors and families in each city of the victims who died in the attack.

"It was just something that got into my gut." said Maher, whose mission is called honor 58. So far, he has covered 9,500 miles in 18 days over 13 states. "I would stop there and do random acts of kindness in their honor."

Those random acts include, handing out t-shirts and bracelets bearing the names of the victims. Maher on Friday, met with green and her mom on the last leg his journey. "We're really all here to serve each other. I'm just doing what I'm supposed to be doing," Maher said.

He hopes to inspire others to make a positive difference in people's lives.

"It's a new bond I've made and it's new lifetime friend if I ever need anything," Green said.

