Firearm recovered from Chaparral High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District Police Department arrested a student after recovering a firearm at Chaparral High School.

According to a statement from the high school, police arrested the student after receiving a tip that another student was in possession of a firearm.

The full statement from Chapparal High School can be seen below.

Dear Chaparral High School Family:



As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.



Today, the Clark County School Police Department received a tip from a Chaparral Student that another juvenile was in possession of a firearm. The firearm was recovered on campus and a juvenile was arrested without incident. There were no threats made to students or staff.



Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.



I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.



Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org], or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.



We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school's main office at 702-799-7580.



Thank you. Clark County School District Media Relations Department

