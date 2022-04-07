Firearm found in bathroom at Cheyenne High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Principal Zachary Robbins of Cheyenne High School sent an email out to the school's families this afternoon regarding a firearm found in a bathroom with students.

The letter said, "Earlier today, staff investigated reports of students misbehaving in a restroom and entered to investigate. Upon investigation, staff located a firearm. The weapon was immediately reported to CCSD Police for investigation."

The letter continues saying all CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Principal Robbins said, "school safety is a top priority for us at Cheyenne High School."

He urges families to take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.

Cheyenne High School can also be reached at 702-799-4830.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.