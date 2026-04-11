Fire 'size of a city block' causes $500K in damage in east Las Vegas, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A two-alarm fire Friday night in east Las Vegas thankfully had no victims, according to valley fire authorities.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Clark County Fire Depatment responded to a fire at 2685 N Nellis, in the area of East Carey Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire conditions, about the size of a city block, officials said.

Based on fire conditions, the incident was declared a defensive operation, and due to the size and complexity, the response was upgraded to a second alarm.

The fire was knocked down just after 10 p.m., and primary searches showed there were no victims, officials said.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, and officials say damages are estimated to be at $500,000.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Nellis Air Force Base, Southwest Gas and NV Energy also assisted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

