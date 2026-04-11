Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Fire 'size of a city block' causes $500K in damage in east Las Vegas, officials say

Fire at Carey Avenue, Nellis Boulevard causing road closures
Clark County Fire Department
Fire at Carey Avenue, Nellis Boulevard causing road closures
Fire at Carey Avenue, Nellis Boulevard causing road closures
Fire at Carey Avenue, Nellis Boulevard causing road closures
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A two-alarm fire Friday night in east Las Vegas thankfully had no victims, according to valley fire authorities.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Clark County Fire Depatment responded to a fire at 2685 N Nellis, in the area of East Carey Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire conditions, about the size of a city block, officials said.

Based on fire conditions, the incident was declared a defensive operation, and due to the size and complexity, the response was upgraded to a second alarm.

The fire was knocked down just after 10 p.m., and primary searches showed there were no victims, officials said.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, and officials say damages are estimated to be at $500,000.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Nellis Air Force Base, Southwest Gas and NV Energy also assisted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team