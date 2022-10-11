Fire investigators to determine cause of blaze near Carey, Lamb in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department says.

Firefighters were dispatched to 4570 E. Carey Ave. at approximately 1:05 p.m. and found the structure "fully involved."

Suppression units were assigned to surround the fire from the east and west for a defensive attack, said Warren Whitney, public information officer for CCFD.

"The main body of the fire has been knocked down," Whitney said. "There are still some spot fires that crews are working on."

#NOW: There’s a pretty big fire burning NE of the strip.

Smoke column can be seen from the south center of the valley. pic.twitter.com/pCpiNjFSbG — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) October 11, 2022

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of this report, and Whitney was not immediately able to provide an estimate of the damages.

Forty-four fire personnel from CCFD and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded.

As of 2 p.m., Whitney said the scene is still active.