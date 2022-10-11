Watch Now
Fire investigators to determine cause of blaze near Carey, Lamb in Las Vegas

Sean DeLancey, KTNV
The cause of a fire that broke out near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard was still under investigation on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 17:32:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department says.

Firefighters were dispatched to 4570 E. Carey Ave. at approximately 1:05 p.m. and found the structure "fully involved."

Suppression units were assigned to surround the fire from the east and west for a defensive attack, said Warren Whitney, public information officer for CCFD.

"The main body of the fire has been knocked down," Whitney said. "There are still some spot fires that crews are working on."

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of this report, and Whitney was not immediately able to provide an estimate of the damages.

Forty-four fire personnel from CCFD and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded.

As of 2 p.m., Whitney said the scene is still active.

