Fire damages Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire at Laura Dearing Elementary School this week.

On Thursday, the Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire at the school, which is in the 3000 block of Ferndale Street.

According to the county, crews arrived at 11:52 p.m. and saw flames coming out of a single-story building on campus.

The school is currently being demolished and investigators said there were "very little combustibles" in the building and that no utilities were connected.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The school is one of several that the Clark County School District is looking at replacing.

According to school board documents from the June 13 meeting, the Board of Trustees was set to discuss Dearing Elementary and geotechnical services that are required for materials testing and special inspections.

The documents state that services include "testing of soils, mass grading, structural masonry, grout, concrete, welding, and fireproofing applications."