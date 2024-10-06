Watch Now
Fire caused by plane making 'hard landing' at Harry Reid, airport officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are investigating after a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport resulted in a fire.

Frontier flight 1326 from San Diego arrived at the airport Saturday afternoon.

According to Frontier, the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency.

All passengers and crew were evacuated safety, and no injuries have been reported.

