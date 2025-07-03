Fire breaks out at Broadacres Marketplace less than two weeks after temporary closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just under two weeks after temporarily closing their doors, Broadacres Swap Meet was hit with another setback after a Wednesday morning fire.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded at 5:46 a.m. to a fire involving a stall at Broadacres. Officials said a homeless person's cooking fire just outside the property got out of control and spread to a stall at the swap meet.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to limit the damage to just one vendor stall.

Ongoing local ICE raids were cited as the reason for the temporary closure.

"Unfortunately, I'm seeing a lot of fear... we're being targeted because of just the way we look or the way that we speak, and that's unfortunate," one vendor told Abel Garcia.

After the closure was announced, reactions poured in from influential figures in both the North Las Vegas and Hispanic communities.