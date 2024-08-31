Fire at Hearts Alive Village animal shelter comes 'dangerously close' to burning dog kennels

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire that sparked outside a local animal shelter on Thursday night came "dangerously close" to harming animals, the rescue organization says.

In a social media post on Friday morning, Hearts Alive Village shared video of the damage, writing that the flames burned close to the shelter's dog kennels.

Hearts Alive Village expressed gratitude to the patron of a neighboring business who spotted the smoke and notified the North Las Vegas Fire Department, which the shelter says arrived in under a minute.

WATCH: This video shows the fire damage and the fire department's response:

Fire outside animal shelter comes 'dangerously close' to burning dog kennels

In a statement to Channel 13, the North Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed its response to the animal shelter near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard at approximately 7 p.m.

Because of the quick response, the shelter writes "we are extremely fortunate that only minimal smoke entered the kennels" where dogs are kept.

A spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Fire Department described damage to the exterior of the building as "minor." In response to questions about the fire investigation, the spokesperson told us this incident is not being investigated as potential arson.

"We are haunted by the thought of what could have happened if luck hadn't been on our side," Hearts Alive Village wrote. "Now, we need your support to ensure the safety of our beloved dogs and prevent any future incidents."

The shelter is now asking for the community's help with the following:



Repairing damage to its exterior deck and ramp, which were damaged by the fire

Installing gates to block access between the shelter and neighboring buildings

Enhancing its security camera system

Raising funds to hire an overnight security guard

Those who wish the help the shelter can contact Christy Stevens at christy @heartsalivevillage.org or call 702-595-0644.

"You can help make a difference in protecting our dogs who just want a second chance at a home and should never have to worry about their safety," Hearts Alive Village wrote. "Thank you for standing with us during this challenging time."